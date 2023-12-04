1spin4win reveals new visual identity: a blend of classic values and modern vision

1spin4win has meticulously upgraded its brand manual to adhere to the latest branding standards.

Press release.- 1spin4win, an iGaming slot provider, proudly presents its fresh visual identity — a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing evolution. Inspired by the timeless elegance of the Art Deco era, this new look and feel underscore 1spin4win’s dedication to seamlessly blending tradition with innovation.

Renowned for offering classic online slots with brilliant maths and straightforward mechanics, 1spin4win has reinvigorated its visual identity, including the logo, symbol, fonts, and color palette, to express the company’s analytical, rational, and well-balanced character.

The centrepiece of 1spin4win’s transformation lies in the brand-new logo, featuring dynamic cubes with letters. This design captures the energy of slot machine cells in motion, evolving into a polished and professional studio representation. The name 1spin4win itself embodies a winning combination, mirroring the excitement of gameplay.

In tandem with the visual identity update, 1spin4win has revamped its website to align with the new brand image. Visitors can now explore the classic golden ambiance that replicates the company’s commitment to brand guidelines.

To ensure consistency across all platforms, 1spin4win has meticulously upgraded its brand manual to adhere to the latest branding standards.

Olga Bogdanova, Art Director at 1spin4win, said: “Our rebranding marks a pivotal moment in 1spin4win’s evolution, making us more open and understandable to our partners and clients. Through our work, we’ve clarified our identity, business direction, and how we want to be perceived, all of which are reflected in our new image.

Every endeavor, especially our commitment to crafting classic idea-driven slots with engaging maths, holds a profound purpose. It’s time for 1spin4win to enhance its brand and market presence. We’re confident our efforts won’t go unnoticed and will continue with renewed energy.”

1spin4win invites all stakeholders to explore its newfound identity on the website and looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation and excellence.