1spin4win releases unique slot Don Catleone Hold and Win featuring gangster cats

The game boasts an immersive design, engaging gameplay, and the beloved Hold and Win mechanic.

Press release.- 1spin4win invites players to take a trip back in time with a highly charming roster of cat characters in its latest release. “Don Catleone Hold and Win” immerses the audience in the striking atmosphere of the 1930s in America, a time of cultural and technological advancement when wealth and illicit affairs ruled society and Art Deco was the epitome of style. It offers players a chance to join three seasoned mobsters from the Catleone family to try and catch Don’s attention in hopes of rising to the top. Each character was lovingly developed by the team to leave a lasting impression.

The three mafiosos on the reels are as important as the person spinning them, as they will lead the player to success. Cue in Tommy Blue with his iconic gun, a fighter with a broken heart who will stick with players through thick and thin. Tony Green is always lurking by his side, a sly rogue and trickster who will ensure that all of the players’ deals go smoothly, no matter the circumstances. Of course, genius operations wouldn’t be complete without Ruby More, a mastermind hungry for food and accomplishments.

The story can be seen and understood through the game’s visual design, but what seals the deal are 1spin4win’s renowned mechanics and well-balanced math. Rewards across 243 ways, an RTP of 97.1 per cent, x1,300 max multiplier, and medium volatility pack a delicious punch.

The central event of the slot is its Bonus game — a widely beloved Hold and Win round. 3+ casino chip symbols start it off, giving players 3 initial responses, which refresh for each new chip dropped. In a traditional interpretation, holding all 15 chips on the 5×3 layout results in a Mega Jackpot win, and x100 Mini Jackpot Coins are also available.

Olga Bogdanova, the art director at 1spin4win, pointed out, “When you introduce a rousing idea to a like-minded team, everything works out perfectly.”

Then, she added: “We created the world in which our charismatic cats would live, fleshed them out by giving them backstories, and infused paytable symbols with distinctive designs, giving each character a different attitude, field of expertise, and interests. Finally, we worked out the name, which evoked necessary associations, and the slot came together neatly.”