YGAM names new board members

UK.- The responsible gambling charity The Young Gamers and Gambling Education Trust (YGAM) has appointed five new members to its board of trustees as it seeks to expand its reach. The appointments have been approved by the Charity Commission.

The new members include Anna Greaves, who has worked in fundraising for 14 years and currently works for the homeless charity, Crisis UK, and Clive Reeves, global esports leader at PwC. Meanwhile, Paul Morris, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and vice president of business risk management at the State Street Corporation, joins the board as does David Miller, a digital content advisor who works for War Child.

The final new appointee is Glen Fendley, who has 25 years of experience in the charity sector and has worked with the NSPCC and WWF.

YGAM chair Mike Wojcik said: “I’m thrilled to welcome our new trustees to the charity and delighted we continue to attract professionals with such ability, experience and knowledge.

“They are joining the board at a crucial time as we build on our reputation as a sector-leading education charity and develop our ambitious new strategy which will be launched at the start of 2023. It’s already apparent that the newly revitalised board will achieve great things in supporting the excellent staff team to achieve impact our social purpose.”

Meanwhile, Lee Willows, founder of YGAM, together with the gambling harm prevention body, Better Change, has announced the launch of a new non-profit in the sector. ESG Gaming will take “an evidence-led approach” to deliver three key products in esports, igaming careers and safer gambling research.

Willows announced his departure from YGAM in October, with the charity’s finance director Helen Martin stepping into the role of chief executive on an interim basis. Last year, the Charities Commission rejected a complaint about YGAM’s connections with the industry body the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).