XL Center and Connecticut Lottery open sportsbook

The new space offers a 90-seat sportsbook, a restaurant, bar and betting terminals.

US.- The XL Center has held a ribbon cutting event for the XL Sports Bar and Sportsbook, in Hartford, following its soft launch. In partnership with Connecticut Lottery, the 90-seat sportsbook has a capacity for 300 and includes a restaurant, bar, and betting terminals.

Located on the back side of the XL Center with an entrance near the intersection of Church and Ann Uccello streets, the sportsbook will open daily, regardless of whether the XL Center is hosting an event. Visitors can access the XL Center through the restaurant.

Connecticut Lottery is authorised to open up to 15 sportsbooks in the state. Connecticut’s two Tribal casinos also each operate their own sportsbooks.