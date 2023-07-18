Which games are blowing up the gambling market?

Slotegrator reveals which of the developer’s games are popular in markets around the world..

Slotegrator reveals which of the developer’s games are popular in markets around the world.

Press release.- Slotegrator and BGaming started collaborating in 2020 through Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution. BGaming is one of the igaming industry’s most exciting game studios, with a range of exciting games featuring provable fairness, an innovation that brings an unprecedented level of trust and transparency to the igaming world.

Initially, BGaming was a game development department assisting online casino operators with turnkey solutions. However, after thorough research and analysis of the igaming industry, the company recognized the high level of demand for quality games and their immense potential. This realization led to the establishment of BGaming as a separate company, comprising a skilled team with extensive experience in online gaming and a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

Since the company’s inception, BGaming has been elevating the igaming industry with its player-driven approach to game development — the studio carries out careful research and analysis of player demand to figure out exactly what will keep them coming back.

The company’s focus has been on crafting innovative and captivating gaming experiences that revolutionize online casino lobbies. BGaming was also the first in the industry to pioneer the concept of provably fair games, an innovation that enjoys increasing popularity in the age of blockchain and decentralization.

See also: Slotegrator signed a new contract with Caacon Blockchain Casino

All of this allowed the company to create an offer that can be tailored for different markets, taking into account the preferences of players:

Europe and the CIS is BGaming’s home turf, where they have accumulated extensive expertise and a deep understanding of players’ preferences. Many of its games, such as Bonanza Billion and Fruit Million, are top performers in all the regions where the company operates. In Europe, these titles are complemented by Lady Wolf Moon, Elvis Frog in Vegas, and the brilliantly simple Wild Cash, featuring an exciting and generous bonus game.

When it comes to non-slot casual games, Plinko and Plinko XY have gained significant popularity in Europe. In the CIS region, Bonanza Billion, Fruit Million, and Aztec Magic Bonanza are firmly established in the top rankings. Interestingly, the last recent release, Alien Fruits, also made it into the top charts in April 2023 in the CIS region.

In 2023, Bonanza Billion and Fruit Million are continuing to dominate in popularity in Latin American countries, followed by hits from 2022 such as Wild Cash and its older sibling, Wild Cash X9990, as well as the most beloved slot, Big Atlantis Frenzy. The crash game Space XY also maintains its popularity in the region.

In Latin America, the most popular games are slots with straightforward mechanics that closely resemble offline slot machines. They feature vibrant designs and immersive soundscapes that evoke strong emotions. Titles like Bonanza Billion and Fruit Million are shining examples of popular games in the region. One of BGaming’s exclusive collaborations, Blaze Bonanza, has gained tremendous popularity in Latin America as well. Additionally, crash games are also well-received due to their simple gameplay mechanics. BGaming strives to cater to the preferences of players in Latin America by offering a diverse range of games that combine engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, and immersive experiences.

The top games in Africa in 2023 include Aztec Magic Bonanza, Bonanza Billion, Aztec Magic Deluxe, and Fruit Million. In the casual game category, Minesweeper, Plinko, and Rocket Dice are the top leaders.

A detailed understanding of player preferences also allowed BGaming to create an iconic character, Elvis the Frog, who has been the hero of three successful slots and inspired the creation of the unique TRUEWAYS mechanics.

Furthermore, BGaming is committed to a brand-exclusive area, collaborating with local operators to produce tailored content for the Brazilian market. For example, the company’s collaboration with Blaze resulted in a customized game that perfectly suits their players’ preferences.

In addition to that, BGaming is expanding its casual games offering. The company is working on developing high-quality and captivating casual games, including popular ones sought after by crypto projects, such as Space XY, Plinko XY and Dice XY.

See also: Slotegrator analyses the success of its partnership with Turbo Games

Olga Levshina, head of Sales at BGaming, stated: “Our ultimate goal is to become the leading social and player-driven provider in the industry, not merely in words but in action. We heavily invest in fostering a vibrant player community and engaging gambling streamers to receive feedback on our games during the development process.”

Ayvar Gabidullin, business development manager at Slotegrator, said: “A partnership with BGaming is fully aligned with the Slotegrator’s goals and inspires our team. Сombining our capabilities, we are accelerating the development of the iGaming industry and qualitatively changing it.”