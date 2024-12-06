Weekend Conversation Corner – December, 06

Welcome to the latest instalment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we provide a brief overview of the week’s top headlines that have captured global interest. We will sift through the whirlwind of events to bring you a concise summary of the key stories that have shaped discussions, influenced policies, and driven the narrative forward. Join us as we cut through the noise to give you a condensed snapshot of the week’s most important developments, keeping you informed about what really matters in today’s fast-changing world.

Stay informed, stay inspired, and keep gaming on. Have a fantastic weekend!

Fernando Saffores – Founder and CEO at Focus Gaming News

The Italian gambling regulator ADM reported a 6.5% decrease in revenue from gambling tax, totalling €8.05bn for the period from January to September. This marks the first year ofa decline in gambling tax revenue, excluding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Gaming machines contributed the most to tax revenue, followed by number games, lotteries, betting, and other games. Despite the drop in gambling tax, revenue from tobacco and customs increased, while alcohol tax revenue decreased. The ADM has introduced a new framework for online gambling licenses, with fees of €7m each for a nine-year license. Operators will also pay an annual fee of 3% of gross gambling revenue. The framework also includes restrictions on the number of apps and websites operators can have. AGCOM has implemented a new age verification system for adult content, including gambling, using the national digital identity system SPID.

The article discusses the start of working groups in France to address the regulation of online casinos, following a six-month consultation process. The first group will focus on problem gambling measures, led by the Ministry of Health. Other groups will address consumer protections and the economic impact on land-based casinos. The government had initially planned to regulate online casinos by 2025 but faced criticism from local authorities and casino operators. Various ministries have differing opinions on the issue, with concerns about public health and revenue generation. The article also mentions the opposition from Casinos de France and concerns from other stakeholders like Française des Jeux. The consultation period will assess the need for regulation and its form, while the gambling regulator ANJ plans to study other countries’ online casino markets. Additionally, there is a proposed rise in gambling tax in France, but political uncertainties could affect the regulation of online casinos.

The Norwegian government is concerned about potential money laundering risks in the country’s sovereign wealth fund’s investments in cryptocurrency and gambling sectors. The Council on Ethics will conduct a review next year, focusing on companies like Coinbase, Flutter Entertainment, and MGM Resorts. The gambling sector is seen as high risk due to large money flows, while cryptocurrencies offer anonymity. Despite being crypto-friendly, Norway has intervened in investments before. The state-controlled gambling operators are under scrutiny for possible breaches of regulations. New rules for electronic bingo will be implemented, including mandatory registration for game suppliers and loss limit controls for players starting from January 1, 2025.

The UK horse racing industry is facing a financial crisis as online betting turnover has dropped by £3bn over the last two years, a decline of 16.3% before inflation. The Racing Post has highlighted the impact of affordability checks on higher-staking customers in horse racing compared to other sports betting. Conservative MP Nick Timothy has raised concerns about the effects of these checks on the industry and called for urgent reform. The British Horseracing Authority also emphasized the need for a thorough evaluation of the affordability checks to understand their implications. The industry is calling for intervention to address the decline in betting turnover and ensure the sustainability of horse racing in the UK.

The Swedish Parliament has approved changes to the Gambling Act of 2018, allowing operators to process customers’ personal data to detect legal offences. This includes monitoring suspicious betting, preventing match-fixing, and enforcing legal compliance. The new measures will be implemented from February 1, 2025. Licensees will be able to monitor gambling accounts for unusual betting behaviours to help authorities detect incidents of match-fixing and sports corruption. The move comes after the Swedish government created a data-sharing platform to tackle match-fixing and corruption in sports. However, a report by the national audit office highlighted the need for the gambling regulator to do more to monitor licensed gambling and better define illegal gambling. Revenue from gambling in Sweden declined in Q3 due to a decrease in land-based gambling revenue.