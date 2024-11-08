Weekend Conversation Corner – November, 08

Welcome to the newest instalment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, where we provide a brief overview of the week’s top headlines that have captured global attention. As we break down the flurry of events into a concise summary, we will discuss the significant stories that have impacted the narrative, influenced policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we cut through the clutter and offer a condensed look at the week’s important developments, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s fast-changing world.

The UK Gambling Commission released statistics from its Young People and Gambling 2024 survey, showing a 1% increase in youth gambling participation. The study involved 3,869 pupils aged 11 to 17, with 27% reporting spending their own money on gambling. Gaming machines were the most popular form of gambling, followed by bets with friends or family. Family exposure was cited as an influence on gambling behaviour, with some youth showing signs of problem gambling. While overall participation only slightly increased, there was a notable rise in gambling-related behaviours like thinking about or planning to gamble. The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute proposed that UK banks should play a greater role in addressing gambling harm by utilizing their unique visibility of customers’ spending habits to intervene in potentially harmful gambling behaviour.

The French government recently held a meeting with stakeholders, including gambling operators, to discuss plans to regulate online casinos in France. Originally set to be legalized next year, the government faced criticism from the land-based casino sector, leading to a delay in the process. The government aims to generate tax revenue and reduce the country’s debt through this regulation, as the illegal online casino market is estimated to be lucrative. However, concerns have been raised about potential losses for land-based operators. The proposed tax rate on online casinos is 27%, with a total tax rate of 55.6%. Some stakeholders advocate for existing land-based operators to have a period of exclusivity in the online market. Despite the regulation of sports betting and poker, online casinos remain illegal in France, with the national regulator cracking down on unlicensed operators.

The Dutch government’s review of the Remote Gambling Act found that responsible gambling measures are inadequate, leading to a lack of player protection. Despite some positive aspects like the Addiction Prevention Fund and national self-exclusion system, overall implementation was deemed insufficient. Criticisms included a lack of addiction prevention representatives and reliance on operators for duty of care. Open standards resulted in significant differences between providers, impacting player safety. Concerns were raised about match-fixing prevention and enforcement against the illegal market. The report recommended a single update to the Act and suggested better enforcement against illegal operators to improve regulation. Secretary of State Teun Struycken will decide on potential changes, with previous support for a complete ban on online slots.

Former GVC Holdings executives Kenny Alexander and Lee Feldman are suing the British gambling regulator, the Gambling Commission, for alleged misuse of private information. The details of the accusations are unclear, but the executives have had previous run-ins with the regulator. The Commission had launched a probe into the license of gambling operator 888, now Evoke Plc, due to Alexander’s attempted takeover via FS Gaming. The Commission warned of Alexander’s unsuitability due to bribery investigations at a former GVC subsidiary in Turkey. Entain, formerly GVC Holdings, has settled with the Crown Prosecution Service over Turkish bribery allegations. Alexander was CEO for 13 years before being replaced in July 2020. The executives are represented by law firm Slateford.

Finland has submitted proposed legislation to end its state gambling monopoly and open the market to competition by January 1, 2026. Commercial operators will now be allowed to offer betting on horseracing, a change from the initial plan of keeping it as a monopoly activity. The European Commission and EU member states will provide feedback on the proposed framework’s compliance with EU legislation. The draft legislation faced criticism for being too restrictive, particularly regarding bans on affiliate and social media marketing. Finland’s state-controlled gambling operator, Veikkaus, is undergoing negotiations that could lead to redundancies following a 21% drop in gross gaming revenue. The government plans to split Veikkaus into separate commercial and lottery operations, with discussions on potentially selling the commercial side. Finland is one of the few European countries with a state gambling monopoly, with Norway also considering opening its market to competition.

The Northern Ireland Assembly’s All-Party Group on Reducing Harm Related to Gambling is calling for reforms similar to those recently passed in the Republic of Ireland. The new legislation in Ireland includes a watershed for broadcast gambling advertising and a ban on ads appealing to children. Members of the Assembly want to see similar measures implemented in Northern Ireland. The APG chair, Philip McGuigan, praised Ireland’s reforms as the first comprehensive in 70 years. The vice chair, Robbie Butler, highlighted the need for updated gambling legislation in Northern Ireland, urging the government to introduce restrictions on gambling advertising to protect the public, especially children and those at risk of gambling harm.