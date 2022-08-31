Washington’s Muckleshoot Casino to open in 2023

The final steel beam has been put into place, marking the end of the initial construction of the resort.

US.- The final steel beam has been put in place at Muckleshoot Casino, in Washington, marking the end of initial construction on the resort. The resort is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

The final 1,000-pound, 25-foot-long beam, bearing signatures from Muckleshoot Indian Tribal members as well as the men and women who built the 18-story structure, was put into place accompanied by fireworks,

The resort will feature 157,000 square feet of gaming space and 29,000 total square feet of event space. It will offer approximately 400 guestrooms, expanded gaming, an indoor pool, spa services, and a rooftop steakhouse. The casino will also include a Caesars Sportsbook.

Muckleshoot casino chief executive officer John James said: “Under the stewardship of the Muckleshoot Tribe, we’re creating a resort destination where memories will be made. Our commanding hotel tower, already drawing regional attention with its proud silhouette against the skyline, will be a beacon for the exceptional. From the excitement of more ways to play to the warmth of elevated guest service, we will be the preferred central gathering point to dine, play and stay.”

Muckleshoot casino chief operating officer Tyrone Simmons added: “Piece by piece, we are building towards an exciting new standard for regional tourism. The addition of a dynamic resort experience to Muckleshoot Casino exemplifies the Muckleshoot Tribe’s commitment and dedication to developing unmatched destinations.”

The Muckleshoot Casino project involves 500 workers and is under the management of general contractor Swinerton. The project is now the tallest structure between Seattle and Tacoma.

Caesars Entertainment Sportsbook launches in Washington State

In February, Caesars Entertainment received a sports wagering licence from the Washington State Gambling Commission and is now going live at three locations in the state. Caesars Sportsbook has partnered with Muckleshoot Casino, Spokane Tribe Casino, and its sister property, Chewelah Casino.

Caesars brings its Caesars Sportsbook product to customers in both eastern and western Washington. Sports betting in Washington State is only legal at tribal casinos.

Muckleshoot Casino’s Caesars Sportsbook will feature four live betting windows and nine self-service betting kiosks, with plans to offer on-property mobile wagering via the Caesars Sportsbook app.