VSiN launches NFL and college football seasons sports betting coverage

The sports betting Network VSiN has announced its fall programming schedule.

US.- The sports betting network VSiN has announced its fall programming schedule for sports news and analysis ahead of the 2022 NFL and college football seasons. The lineup, which will be available on video and audio platforms such as YouTubeTV and iHeartRadio, will be built on VSiN’s popular shows.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Brent Musburger, a regular VSiN participant since the network’s debut in 2017, will host “Countdown to Kickoff with Brent Musburger”, VSiN’s Sunday pre-game NFL show. The coverage also will include “Follow the Money”, witch will be hosted by Mitch Moss and Paul Howard, “A Numbers Game”, with Gill Alexander, and “The Lombardi Line”, with former NFL executive Michael Lombardi and Patrick Meagher.

On weekdays, new additions will include: “VSiN Big Bets”, with Dave Ross and Amal Shah, “VSiN Final Countdown”, with Stormy Buonantony and Matt Brown. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King and Tim Murray, will host “VSiN Primetime” show.

Femi Abebefe and Wes Reynolds will guide active sports bettors and track the day’s sporting activity with “VSiN Live Bet Tonight.” Greg Peterson will close out the day with “The Greg Peterson Experience”.

In addition to “Countdown to Kickoff with Brent Musburger,” VSiN will debut two new weekend shows: “The Contest Show” will feature Mike Palm to help participants prepare for the upcoming Sunday matchups, and “College Lines Revealed”, with Jonathan Von Tobel, who will offer analysis of the college football lines posted for the coming week.

VSiN general manager Len Mead said: “The addition of this new programming and its industry leading talent will position VSiN to provide the growing number of sports bettors in the U.S. with expert betting insights and premium content. Led by a team of sports betting experts, including the legendary Brent Musburger, we look forward to serving sports bettors by expanding our primetime programming and producing new weekend specials highlighting the week’s biggest games.”

In early February, VSiN announced free access to its sports betting coverage for Super Bowl 2022, held on February 13. The coverage included 56 hours of sports betting programming, including while the game was in progress. VSiN offered video, audio, and digital content from February 11. VSiN will also offered a Big Game Betting Guide, a digital magazine that shows information bettors need to make wagering decisions.