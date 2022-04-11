Videoslots Group to launch Mr Vegas brand in the US

After signing a market access deal with Caesars Entertainment, Videoslots will launch Mr Vegas in Pennsylvania in 2023.

US.- Videoslots Group is set to enter the US after signing a market access deal with Caesars Entertainment. The casino operator will launch its Mr Vegas brand in Pennsylvania in 2023 using its proprietary platform and Caesars’ licence.

The joint venture expects to expand in the country as more states regulate online casino.

Videoslots CEO Alexander Stevendahl said: “We are excited to start executing our plans in the U.S., which has huge growth potential, starting with the great state of Pennsylvania. Thanks to a distinctive name like Mr Vegas and an innovative product, I am confident it will become one of the casinos of choice for players.

‘’This is a significant milestone in our strategy, having enjoyed significant success with our product in a host of markets, including Sweden, UK, and Denmark. We are now aiming for something similar in the US as we move towards our goal of becoming the world’s leading casino operator.”

Mr Vegas gets licence to operate in Sweden

In February, Mr Vegas announced its entry to the Swedish market after receiving a licence from the national regulator, Spelinspektionen. The five-year online gaming licence would allow Mr Vegas to offer online gambling via its MrVegas.com and MrVegas.se websites.

Mr Vegas offers more than 2,000 online casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, live casino and scratchcards.

