Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino names Aaron Mollura as director of marketing and promotions

The venue has recently opened in Florida.

US.- The recently opened Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino in Florida has named Aaron Mollura as director of marketing and promotions. Meanwhile, Eduardo Rodrigues has been named executive chef of the resort.

Mollura started his casino career in 2004 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa in the Players Club before moving to the former Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield, Ohio, as director of marketing. In 2017, Mollura moved to Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he held the positions of vice president of marketing and vice president of food & beverage.

Three years ago, Mollura relocated back to Cape Coral, Florida, and worked as vice president of marketing for a consortium of 38 home service repair providers in the US.

General manager of Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, Marty Johns, said: “Aaron has extensive experience in the casino industry, so we’re happy he’s joined the team. He’s going to be a tremendous asset going forward.”

Mollura commented: “I knew I missed the casino industry, so when I saw the opportunity at Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino, I just had to pursue it. It’s an exciting time for sure.”

Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino is one of six casinos owned and operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It’s located west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation and replaces Seminole Casino Brighton, which opened in 1980.

The new venue includes a casino spanning nearly 38,000 square feet, including space for 640 slot machines and 18 tables for blackjack, craps, roulette, and other card games. It also offers a smoke-free gaming space with 104 slot machines and a high-limit gaming area with 42 slot machines and four table games. The resort includes the first hotel to open on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, with 100 guest rooms on four floors, totalling 72,000 square feet.

It also features an event space with 400 seats for banquet events or bingo games, or 900 seats set up as a performance hall, as well as a 10-lane bowling alley of 7,044 square feet. The property offers a variety of dining options with Josiah Steakhouse, Ee-To-Leet-Ke Grill, Marketplace and Center Bar.