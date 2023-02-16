US commercial gaming revenue sets new annual record

The American Gaming Association has revealed that commercial gaming revenue reached a record $60.4bn in 2022.

US.- Commercial gaming revenue in the US reached an annual record of $60.4bn in 2022, according to the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. That surpasses the previous record of $53bn set in 2021.

Some 84 million American adults, 34 per cent of the adult population, visited a casino in the past year—including new markets in Nebraska and Virginia. Table game revenue experienced a strong boost in demand, up 13.9 per cent year-over-year, while slot machines saw 5.1 per cent annual growth.

The legal sports betting market saw new records for handle ($93.2bn) and revenue ($7.5bn). This growth was fueled in part by launches in Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland and New York. Meanwhile, online casino revenue grew 35.2 per cent year-over-year to $5bn in the limited number of legal igaming states.

Q4 saw a quarterly record of $15.9bn in Q4 2022. Sports betting and igaming both saw quarterly highs, while traditional gaming grew 1.7 per cent year-over-year. Retail gaming accounted for 80.5 per cent of all revenue and online gaming a new high of 19.5 per cent.

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said of the results: “Our industry significantly outpaced expectations in 2022. Simply put, American adults are choosing casino gaming for entertainment in record numbers, benefiting communities and taking market share from the predatory, illegal marketplace.

“Even as we navigate macroeconomic headwinds, I am optimistic about the year ahead. To carry our momentum into 2023, the AGA remains focused on combating the illegal market, doubling down on responsibility, and creating favourable policy and regulatory conditions that enable our industry’s sustained success.”

See also: AGA blasts call for federal sports betting advertising ban