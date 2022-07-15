US casinos break May revenue records

Revenue in the first five months of the year amounted to $24.4bn.

US.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) has revealed that the US gaming industry had its best May on record and its second-best month in history, despite “macroeconomic challenges and increasingly tougher year-over-year comparisons.” March, April, and May have been the three best gaming months in industry history, each surpassing gaming revenue of $5bn.

In May, commercial land-based casinos, sportsbooks and internet casinos generated combined gaming revenue of $5.03bn. The AGA’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker showed that slot GGR was down 0.1 per cent year-on-year to $2.94bn, but table game GGR climbed 11 per cent to $873.9m. Sports betting GGR grew 78 per cent year-on-year to $487.5m, while igaming GGR grew 31 per cent to $406.4m.

Revenue in the first five months of the year amounted to $24.4bn, which was a 21 per cent increase from the same period in 2021. This came while challenges such as “supply chain issues, labour shortages and inflation persist.”

Slots revenue for the year so far increased by 11 per cent to $14.08bn and table games revenue by 38.2 per cent to $4.05bn. Sports betting revenue for the five months jumped by 73.5 per cent to $2.64bn. Online gaming GGR also grew significantly to $2.03bn, up by 45.6 per cent.

A total of 18 of the 31 commercial gaming states that were operational a year ago saw revenue growth from May 2021. After the first five months of 2022, only four states are behind their gaming revenue in the same period of 2021: the District of Columbia (-21.2%), Kansas (-0.8%), Mississippi (-2.5%) and South Dakota (-1.9%).

The slowdown in Kansas, Mississippi and South Dakota largely reflects tougher than average comparisons as Covid-restrictions in the three states were eased earlier in 2021 compared to most other gaming jurisdictions.

