Uplatform bags SBC Rising Star Award

Press release.- Cheers to Uplatform on another remarkable achievement. Uplatform team won the “Rising Star in Sports Betting Innovation/Software” award, an award based on the products’ capacity to enable business growth, reaction to market changes and challenges, and reliability of the service.

Uplatform’s head of marketing, Maria Bashkevich, said, “Winning the SBC Award was a huge accomplishment and will motivate the team to keep offering the best sports betting solutions. This award’s intense competition makes it even more special to us. I’m proud of our sportsbook and our team for their dedication”.

Uplatform is thrilled about winning this prestigious award. It is proof of their expertise and the team’s hard work to make their solutions innovative and tailored for every region and client, focusing on their success and results.

Uplatform will be in Malta for the SiGMA Europe event, and they are excited about another adventure.