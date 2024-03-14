Uncover the leprechaun secrets in Endorphina’s new title – Rainbow Ray

Do you have the courage to follow the rainbow wherever it takes you?

Endorphina invites players to the majestic world of the leprechauns in its newest slot release, Rainbow Ray.

Press release.- Endorphina reaches new heights with its newest title, Rainbow Ray, released today (March 14).

The game introduces the majestic world of the leprechauns and encourages players to explore the magical lands, collect scattered payouts, and find the riches on the other side of the rainbow!

The slot features 6 reels, 5 rows, and scattered payouts, whose symbols count on any position on the reels.

In Rainbow Ray, the main character is the leprechaun, who takes players on an exciting adventure over the rainbow where a pot of gold is waiting to be claimed.

When players come across the cheerful leprechaun they might win Free Games with multipliers up to x100, plus special rainbow symbols that increase their chances of winning big!

As a leading software developer, Endorphina has many igaming events planned for this year, one of which is the luxurious Endorphina Club party.

You can join Endorphina’s sophisticated event on March 26th at the Theater Royale in Prague and network with the industry’s finest.