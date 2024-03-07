Endorphina partners up with Cristaltec

Cristaltec has been a leading game provider in the Italian AWP market since 2008.

Endorphina’s portfolio of more than 150 slots is now available in the Italian market through this new partnership.

Press release.- Endorphina has recently started a collaboration with the renowned Cristaltec, a leader in the Italian AWP market.

As a result of this partnership, Cristaltec’s game portfolio will expand, and Endorphina’s exclusive games will go live for a wide range of players to enjoy.

As a leading provider of online casino games, Endorphina continuously makes efforts to connect with like-minded professionals and forge important partnerships, which will inevitably result in satisfied customers and an overall improved gaming experience.

Endorphina’s portfolio consists of over 150 unique slots, now available live on the dynamic Italian market, marking another milestone for the company.

In the words of Zdenek Llosa, Senior Partnership Manager at Endorphina: “We had the pleasure to meet the team in person on several occasions, and we cannot be happier about this new partnership. We strategically planned our go-live for the first Q1 of 2024 to kick off the year with a refreshing casino offering from the team of Cristaltec.

“We aim to keep providing a superior and diverse range of slots for all kinds of players looking for outstanding graphics and exciting gaming experiences. We welcome Cristaltec with open arms to our network of operators in Italy and look forward to great cooperation.”

Endorphina’s business development manager, Luca Richter, also had a few words to say regarding the importance of this partnership: “We’re really proud to announce our partnership with Cristaltec, an important Italian licensee. In a few weeks, our games will go live, and we can’t wait to achieve great results together. Another important goal has been reached.

“As you know Italy is a highly competitive market, and any new launch is a tremendous opportunity in terms of growth, brand awareness, and self-improvement. This new important partnership is another milestone in our roadmap, and we are thrilled to provide our games to such an important operator. We want to thank Cristaltec for their support, trust, and enthusiasm.”

Cristaltec has been a leading game provider in the Italian AWP market since 2008. The company has been developing games and related solutions, as well as designing and producing high-end cabinets ever since 2004.

Other than the Italian market, Cristaltec supplies B1/B2 machines/games for the Spanish market. Additionally, the company develops VLT and international-type games, its most recent market being online gaming, where it introduced its own game server infrastructure.

Calvi Lorenzo, board member of Cristaltec Entertainment, said: “The agreement with Endorphina unequivocally underscores the commitment of Casinomania, a Cristaltec company branch, offering its customers an uncompromising gaming experience.

“We aim to provide the highest level of entertainment, guaranteed by the excellent quality of one of the leading providers in the industry. Thanks to this partnership, our customers will enjoy an expanded and top-tier selection, highlighting our ongoing commitment to exceed the expectations in the online gambling world.”