UK data watchdog OK with data collection for gambing customer risk assessments

A data-sharing initiative called GamProtect is expected to be rolled out across the British regulated gambling sector.

The Information Commissioner’s Office says data laws do not stop gambling firms from conducting risk assessments.

UK.- The Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK’s independent data and privacy body, has reasserted its support for the collection and sharing of financial data to allow licensed gambling operators to conduct increased financial risk checks on customers.

Responding to questions from the financial services trade organisation, UK Finance, it said that data laws should not stop gambling firms from carrying out risk assessments. As such, financial institutions can legally share customers’ personal data with gambling operators so long as the process is transparent and proportionate to existing laws.

The ICO said it was aware of concerns about data privacy in gambling and is working with the Gambling Commission to design privacy safeguards for financial risk checks. Gambling operators will be permitted to use personal information received solely for the purpose of risk management checks, and operators will have to inform customers of such checks in cases of significant losses.

The ICO’s executive director of regulatory risk, Stephen Almond, said: “Problem gambling has devastating consequences for people’s finances, relationships and health. We are keen to see the financial sector share data to protect people from unaffordable losses and spiralling debt.”

He added: “Data sharing can be a force for good, enabling organisations to protect people from gambling-related harm. We’ve been pleased to work with the Betting and Gaming Council through our Regulatory Sandbox to help them safeguard gamblers while upholding their rights to privacy.”

The Gambling Commission intends for gambling companies to share data on high-risk customers who gamble on multiple websites. The ICO has already been working with the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) on a regulatory sandbox pilot data-sharing initiative called GamProtect, which is expected to be rolled out across the British regulated gambling sector.