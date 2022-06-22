TVBET is going to attend iGB Live 2022

The igaming season 2022 is full of famous and cool events. iGB Live is back again and this time, it will take place on July 5–8 at RAI Amsterdam.

Press release.- The B2B provider TVBET will attend one of the most popular and prestigious exhibitions in the world of online gambling, iGB Live 2022, which will take place on July 5–8, at RAI Amsterdam. TVBET will showcase its products at stand M55.

The expo brings together the B2B and affiliate communities, allowing delegates to connect and converse with suppliers, and convert these insights into growth opportunities for their businesses. Over 4.500 top-tier iGaming and Affiliate members from across the world will attend the event to push their companies to the next level.

TVBET offers some of the world’s most exciting, technologically advanced, and innovative odds-based games for integration. The main advantage of its games lies in the fact that they have no seasonality. Their rules are easy to understand, and games do not take much time.

Not so long ago, TVBET launched the new live game – Spin2Wheels. The game features two wheels of fortune – one main wheel and a second simplified wheel – allowing players to place bets on two independent events at the same time. At the exhibition, attendees will have an opportunity to get more info about TVBET products and their integration.

TVBET will showcase its products at stand M55. Anyone can come and talk with the company’s representatives. Also, you can book a meeting with the provider in advance.

