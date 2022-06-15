TVBET to enhance presence in Poland with Betcris.pl

The company will attend at IGB Live, which will be carried out on July 5-8th, 2022.

Following the signing of the recent agreement, Betcris customers will be able to bet on six selected games.

Press releaase.- TVBET and Betcris.pl are now working together, thanks to a recently signed partnership. This new collaboration is a significant step toward the provider’s aim to gain a strong footprint within Poland. Under the agreement, six chosen games will be available for betting to Betcris clients.

The provider of live games TVBET continues to expand in Poland through the conclusion of new successful partnerships. TVBET offers the integration of high-quality live games with beautiful TV presenters and well-known rules. Its games are familiar card games, board games, and lotteries adapted for online streaming format. This time the betting operator Betcris.pl has become the provider’s partner.

Betcris is a legal bookmaker established in 2006. It started its operation in Poland in the 2021 year. As a betting operator, Betcris accepts bets on over 50 sports and events in other areas. This applies not only to the most popular sports, but also to entertainment, politics, and esports. And from here on out, TVBET’s products will join Betcris’es existing portfolio and are available to all of the operator’s clients via single API integration. Punters may already enjoy betting on six chosen TVBET live games:

Blackjack

Teen Patti

Andar Bahar

War of elements

PokerBet

JokerBet

The partnership promises to be mutually beneficial for all parties. Cooperation between companies will help them strengthen their positions in the betting market and offer their partners new solutions.

“The implementation of the TVBET tool demonstrates our intense and constant improvement of the product. This partnership will help us add another important element within the Betcris portfolio, especially considering the fact that card games are becoming more and more popular on the Polish market” says Iwona Gniech-Janicka, Director of Development and IT, Betcris Poland.

Besides, if you want to learn more about TVBET products firsthand, you can visit stand M55 at IGB Live, which will be carried out on July 5-8th, 2022. Book a meeting with TVBET representatives in advance via sales@tvbet.tv.