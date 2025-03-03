Tribal-wide self-exclusion programme to launch at US casinos

Tribal gaming leaders have announced support for an initiative that will enable people to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating venues.

US.- Tribal gaming leaders have announced support for the launch of a Tribal-Wide Self-Exclusion Programme. The initiative will enable individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from all participating tribal casinos in one step. It will launch in Wisconsin this month before expanding to other US states in collaboration with participating tribal gaming commissions.

A presentation will be held at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention on April 2. An advisory board for the programme has been established comprising Anika Howard (president/CEO of Wondr Nation), Jamie Hummingbird (chairman of National Tribal Gaming Commissioners/Regulators), Oscar Schuyler (chairman, board of Regulators, Tribal Gaming Regulatory Authority, Alabama Coushatta Tribe of Texas), Ernie Stevens, (chairman, Indian Gaming Association of Washington DC), and Tamara Van Schyndel (executive director of Paskenta Tribal Gaming Commission).

The self-exclusion platform is provided by idPair.

Ivory Kelly, CEO of the Tribal Council for Responsible Gaming, said: “This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to the health of our people and communities. By tribes coming together to offer a streamlined process for self-exclusion with a technology partner that shares our values, we help people in our communities who are looking to take a break or stop gambling do so for the amount of time they need.”

Ernie Stevens, Jr., chairman of the Indian Gaming Association of Washington DC, commented: “Tribal nations have long been at the forefront of promoting responsible gaming practices, demonstrating leadership through our actions. This initiative not only underscores the commitment of tribal nations to player protection but also sets a precedent for others to follow. We encourage all tribal leaders and regulators to extend their consideration in joining this program, expanding its reach and reinforcing our collective dedication to responsible gaming.”

In 2024, the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) formed the Tribal Advisory Council to address gambling-related issues in Native American communities. It works with Valerie Spicer and Sheila Morago of the Trilogy Group.