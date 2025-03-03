NCPG promotes US Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Local and national organisations will host events and offer educational workshops throughout March.

US.- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has launched Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM) 2025. This year’s theme, ‘Seeking Understanding’, aims to increase awareness of problem gambling as “a serious yet often misunderstood mental health condition”.

PGAM is held every March to promote public understanding and encourage conversations about the impact of gambling on individuals, families and communities. Throughout the month, local and national organisations will host events and educational workshops and will engage in advocacy efforts to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment, and recovery services, and to encourage healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling.

The NCPG said: “Problem gambling is a growing yet often overlooked public health concern that affects millions of Americans. Approximately 2.5 million US adults suffer from severe gambling problems, with an additional 5 to 8 million facing mild to moderate gambling problems due to their gambling behavior.”

NCPG invites media outlets, community organisations and individuals to join the conversation by sharing information about the availability of resources to help those affected by gambling addiction.

Cait Huble, NCPG’s director of communications, said: “Problem gambling is often described as a ‘hidden addiction,’ and with an estimated 9 million Americans affected, the need for awareness and support has never been greater. By fostering a deeper understanding of the issue, we can encourage empathy, reduce barriers to treatment, and provide support to those affected by gambling-related harm.”