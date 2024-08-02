Thunder Valley Casino Resort to host job fairs

The hiring events will start on August 3.

US.- California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort will host job fairs this month as it seeks to fill over 100 full- and part-time positions. The venue will hold hiring events from August 3 until August 27.

Positions include cage cashiers, table games dealers, housekeepers, housepersons, janitorial porters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), security officers, VIP drivers, food servers, cooks, food court attendants, bus persons, beverage servers, beverage porters, and kitchen workers. Interested candidates can complete online applications and visit the Thunder Valley Employment Center for interviews.

Benefits for full-time employees include medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, life insurance and long-term disability insurance and tuition reimbursement.

Last year, Thunder Valley Casino Resort celebrated its 20th anniversary. Since 2011, it has been rated as an AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort.

California’s Jamul Casino hosts topping-off ceremony for new hotel tower

In July, the Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), owned and operated by the Jamul Indian Village Tribe, hosted a topping-off ceremony to celebrate the construction of the new hotel tower at Jamul Casino.

During the event, Jamul Casino’s executive team and Jamul Indian Village tribal members saw the placement of the structure’s final steel beam, with Jamul Indian Village Tribal Elder Kenny Meza performing a traditional blessing of the building.