California’s Jamul Casino hosts topping-off ceremony for new hotel tower

US.- The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), owned and operated by the Jamul Indian Village Tribe, has hosted a topping-off ceremony to celebrate the construction of the new hotel tower at Jamul Casino.

During the event, Jamul Casino’s executive team and Jamul Indian Village tribal members saw the placement of the structure’s final steel beam, with Jamul Indian Village Tribal Elder Kenny Meza performing a traditional blessing of the building.

The new 200-room hotel is set to be open in the Spring of 2025. The casino currently includes nearly 1,700 slot machines, 46 live table games, and a dedicated poker room.

Chairwoman of the JIVDC board and the Jamul Indian Village Erica Pinto said: “After years of conceptualizing and planning, we are proud to mark this significant milestone in Jamul Casino’s history. We are appreciative of our partners at CW Driver Companies as they help bring this vision to life, and we cannot wait to open the hotel doors and invite guests to experience it for themselves next year.”

In March, Jamul Casino named Charles Daniel as vice president of information technology. He oversees technology systems across all areas of the California casino.

