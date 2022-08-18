TheScore Bet to launch viewing lounge at CP Women’s Open in Ottawa

The sports betting platform will launch a new experience at the golf event.

Canada.- The Digital media and sports betting platform theScore Bet, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, will launch a new VIP experience at the CP Women’s Open golf event. During the Canadian tournament, which starts at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club on August 25, the operator will introduce the Greenside Lounge, a viewing experience available to theScore Bet players.

Select areas around the CP Women’s Open will feature reserved, front-row seating, with VIP amenities at the 11th, 13th, and 14th greens. TheScore Bet will also host a members lounge exclusive to its customers on the 17th fairway as part of The Rink fan zone.

Aubrey Levy, senior vice president of content and marketing at theScore Bet, said: “The lounges provide an opportunity to comfortably watch an exciting field that includes many Canadian golfers from the best seats on the course, all without having to arrive early or wait in line. We’re proud to support the CP Women’s Open and bring this experience to life with our partner, Golf Canada.”

John Sibley, chief commercial officer at Golf Canada, added: “Golf Canada is proud to partner with theScore Bet and excited for spectators to enjoy an elevated fan experience in their Greenside Lounge.

“The 2022 CP Women’s Open at Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club will see the return of world-class LPGA Tour golf to our nation’s capital, and we look forward to supporting theScore Bet in providing golf fans with an immersive, VIP experience.”

On July 1, theScore ended its sports betting operations in the US after TheScore Bet sportsbook stopped taking bets on June 15. It operated in the states of Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey.

TheScore announced the move at the start of June, ushering users toward its Barstool Sportsbook brand. The company is now focused on growing in the Canadian province of Ontario, where the online gambling market opened in April.

TheScore Bet brings sportsbook technology in-house

Score Digital Sports Ventures (theScore Bet), a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, has launched its proprietary risk and trading platform. It’s the culmination of theScore Bet’s strategy to bring its sportsbook technology in-house.

TheScore Bet now operates on a vertically integrated technology stack with a risk and trading platform, player account management system, and promotion engine custom. Penn National Gaming migrated its risk and trading platform to enhance the theScore Bet mobile product offering in Ontario.