TheScore Bet brings sportsbook technology in-house

Canada.- Score Digital Sports Ventures (theScore Bet), a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, has launched its proprietary risk and trading platform. It’s the culmination of theScore Bet’s strategy to bring its sportsbook technology in-house.

TheScore Bet now operates on a vertically integrated technology stack with a risk and trading platform, player account management system, and promotion engine custom. Penn National Gaming will migrate its risk and trading platform to enhance the theScore Bet mobile product offering in Ontario.

Penn National Gaming CEO and president Jay Snowden said: “This vertically integrated platform will increase our ability to engage and retain customers, drive more flexible pricing, provide valuable savings on third-party platform costs and allow us to deliver the most personalized product experience in the market.”

“We’re thrilled to have this technology deployed in Ontario and are diligently working toward migrating the Barstool Sportsbook in the US to the platform in Q3 2023, after which we will begin to realize the full benefits of our in-house, custom-designed technology.”

TheScore Bet CEO John Levy added: “Operating on a system where all components are custom built to work together maximizes our speed and efficiency and supercharges our ability to seamlessly roll out new features, wagering options and innovations. We are extremely excited to introduce this enhanced product to Ontario bettors well ahead of the busy fall season.”

TheScore ends US sports betting operations

Digital media and sports betting platform theScore, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, has ended its sports betting operations in the US. TheScore Bet sportsbook stopped taking bets on June 15 and ceased operations on July 1. It operated in the states of Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey.

theScore announced the move at the start of June, ushering users toward its Barstool Sportsbook brand. The company will focus on growing in the Canadian province of Ontario, where the online gambling market opened on April 1.

