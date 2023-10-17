The Cordish Companies and Caesars award in grants in Florida

The companies have awarded $150,000 in a range of organisations.

US.- The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment have awarded $150,000 to organisations in Collier City, Cypress Bend, Palm Aire and Pompano Beach, Florida. Cordish chief operating officer Zed Smith, senior vice president of Caesars Entertainment Troy Buswell, and members of The Pomp Community advisory board presented the grants at aceremony in Pompano Beach.

Zed Smith, chief operating officer of The Cordish Companies, said: “The Cordish Companies has been committed to making a difference and creating a better future for those living and working in the communities in which we do business for over century. The recipients of these grants are driving their respective communities forward, making them a great place to live, work, play and visit. We are certain that this additional financial support will go a long way in helping them continue their efforts to revitalize and transform the greater Pompano Beach area.”

Troy Buswell, senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Entertainment, added: “Caesars Entertainment and Harrah’s Pompano Beach are extremely proud to continue to support local organizations in our community. The passion and dedication of each of our grant recipients creates a positive impact within our community every day.”

The companies are currently working on Live! at The Pomp, 35 miles north of Miami.