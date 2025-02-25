Galaxsys teams up with Casino UA to expand in Europe

The partnership allows the company to expand in Ukraine and strengthen its presence in Europe.

Press release.- Galaxsys has entered a strategic partnership with Casino UA, one of Ukraine’s regulated operators. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding Galaxsys’ presence in the European market. Through this partnership, Galaxsys will bring its diverse portfolio of games to Casino UA’s platform, offering players an even richer and more immersive gaming experience.

Casino UA, a regulated operator in Ukraine, is renowned for providing its growing customer base with top-tier gaming content from industry-leading suppliers. With this partnership, Casino UA continues solidifying its position as a major player in the region’s competitive gaming market.

Teni Grigoryan, chief sales and partner management Officer at Galaxsys, commented: “This partnership is a great opportunity for us to expand in Ukraine and further strengthen our presence in Europe. By introducing our diverse range of games to Casino UA’s platform, we’re confident that we can deliver fresh and distinctive gaming experiences to the players. We’re excited about this collaboration and the long-term benefits it will bring to both companies, while also enriching the gaming offerings for players in the region.”

Oleksandr Babenko, director of Casino UA, added: “At Casino.ua, we continuously seek partners who can enhance our gaming portfolio. Galaxsys has an outstanding reputation for delivering high-quality, engaging games, and we are excited to bring their products to our platform. This partnership allows us to further elevate the gaming experience for Ukrainian

players.”