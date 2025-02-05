TaDa Gaming introduces its new slot, Fruity Wheel

Innovation and nostalgia meet in an updated classic game.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming is continuing its “classic with a twist” approach to slots in the new release Fruity Wheel. With five reels, three rows, and 243 ways to win, this innovative take on a classic fruit delivers Lucky 7s, watermelons, and oranges all in a row, while the Royals ensure engagement through frequent win potential.

The mix of traditional features and innovative elements puts Fruity Wheel in a league of its own. With Diamond Wilds, a Lucky Wheel giving generous Multipliers, and Expanding Wilds in the Free Game, players will be entranced from the first spin.

Players can trigger the Lucky Wheel with three Diamond Wilds and see if the luck brings multipliers from 2x, 3x, 5x, 7, 10x to 17x or the Free Game. If they land the Free Game, they receive eight free spins and the segments within the Lucky Wheel will change to multipliers offering a whopping 27x or 37x the win during the round. The Lucky Wheel will re-activate with just one Diamond Wild.

Revealing TaDa’s signature style, this is a super dynamic Lucky Wheel, as an inner wheel of Expanding Wilds can randomly transform symbols across the grid, covering up to three positions at any one time and further maximising the wins.

Stunning visuals and humorous design features, from the chains holding down the Wilds to the spotlights on wins, add to the overall immersive experience. Classic symbols and fruit machine style gaming is elevated by the maths model giving final win totals of odds multiplied by wager level. With a very wide betting range from 0.2 to 200, Fruity Wheel certainly lives up to its name.

Sean Liu, director of product management at TaDa Gaming, said: ‘TaDa is known for its exciting slots but Fruity Wheel has taken this another step further by increasing anticipation for the Free Game bonuses. We are confident this mix of classic style fruit machine with multiple and innovative ways to win will appeal across all audiences.”

Available in over 25 languages with 100+ currency choices, Fruity Wheel is ready to play from February 5.