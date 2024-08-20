TaDa Gaming enjoys global success with new TriLuck series

TaDa Gaming is renowned especially for its industry-changing fishing games.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming has received positive player and operator feedback for its recent releases in the TriLuck series. Both 3 Coin Treasures and 3 Lucky Piggy, which were released in May 2024, along with 3 Pot Dragons, released in July, have surpassed all key performance indicators (KPIs) and expectations. Five more games are scheduled for release this year.

The series is based on the ‘Triple Pots’ concept, where each slot features three symbols or ‘pots’ above the reels that fill to trigger individual features. These features can trigger simultaneously based on the interplay of symbols on the reels, offering significant win potential.

Furthermore, TaDa blends the three features with traditional bonuses, such as hold & win, free spins, jackpots and more has doubled down on immersive play. This originality in gameplay has generated a significant level of interaction with players, giving true persistence with every spin. Currently, TaDa are seeing daily active users of nearly 300K playing 230 rounds per session on average with bets per round consistently rising across all three releases.

According to the company, the design team simplified the user interface through designing a TriLuck colour format to enable easy recognition of the features triggered and to provide continuity across the series. The themes and narrative are different for each slot, with variations in paylines and max win potential. Straightforward game rules and high-quality translation and localisation have also facilitated the universality of the series’ appeal to global players.

Andy Huang, CEO, TaDa Gaming, said: “‘The first TriLuck release, 3 Coin Treasures, has performed exceptionally well, especially across LatAm markets. 3 Lucky Piggy is an even bigger hit with more paylines, an improved main game RTP and RTP Bonus, alongside maintaining 100+ currency options and 20 languages. 3 Pot Dragons, our stunning third release, is further adding to the excitement with an enhanced max win of 10,000x.”

And added: “Results are impressive. We have seen an immediate uplift in registered players by nearly 10% within each first week and still growing. Operator feedback has been very positive as each release has exceeded its KPIs within days of going live. As the No 1 provider for Fishing games, we have a reputation to maintain; and our TriLuck series is certainly helping to keep this up.’ TaDa Gaming will also be showcasing its TriLuck games and competition at SBC Lisbon, Stand P207, this 24 – 26 September”.

The company is currently releasing up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio.