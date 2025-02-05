SYNOT Group shined at the ICE 2025 exhibition in Barcelona

This year’s participation in the ICE exhibition was a historic milestone for the SYNOT Group.

Press release.- The SYNOT Group participated in the prestigious international ICE exhibition, which was held for the first time in its history in Barcelona, at the Fira Gran Via Barcelona exhibition centre. SYNOT shined at the event not only with its new exhibition but also with record attendance and innovative products.

SYNOT presented its brand new two-storey booth with an area of 800 m². First-class sound and lighting technology, as well as extensive use of LED displays, all contributed to creating the atmosphere of a real casino.

Miroslav Valenta Jr., sales director of the SYNOT Group, said: “This year’s participation in the ICE exhibition was a historic milestone for SYNOT Group. With our largest booth to date, a record number of more than 60 gaming equipment on display, and the participation of nearly 140 representatives from various SYNOT Group companies and the countries in which we operate, we were able to fully showcase our strength. Visitors had the opportunity to engage with our experts in both land-based and online business and gain insights into the products and markets where SYNOT Group currently operates.”

Exciting product innovations were unveiled at the exhibition. The ST2-32 modular cabinet made its world debut, equipped with cutting-edge technology for premium design and an exceptional gaming experience. The cabinet was introduced alongside the brand-new Gamifire Prime gaming set, currently offering more than 20 thrilling classic and Hold&Respin titles. This game mix will soon be expanded with additional unique games. These innovations were showcased in the Phalanx set with an LED jackpot display.

Another key addition to the portfolio is the new SYNNET Casino Management System, which was also introduced for the first time at ICE. This brand-new system leverages long-term experience with their own game monitoring system, supporting operational activities across multiple markets.

Also on display was the SUPER LINK system, now available in a version for slot machines. This system includes eight premium titles with stunning graphics, various bonuses, and the unique Pay To Win feature. The link system was presented in a group of UP2-32 cabinets, one of SYNOT’s latest models, along with an LED jackpot display. This cabinet model was also introduced with the SUPER LINK system in its VLT version, which currently features 20 linked titles.

Of course, their popular MAGIC BALL LINK jackpot system was also present, now in its latest version featuring eight popular linked games. Additionally, the Firebird gaming systems were showcased in UP1-27 cabinets.

SYNOT Group’s presentation also included ST1-27 cabinets with the Firebird Red gaming system in an exclusive version designed specifically for the Spanish market. Last but not least, the proven and popular SYNOT VLT Blue and Premium gaming systems were presented to visitors in a remastered FULL HD version, showcased in Eclipse FL-32 cabinets.

The online segment was represented by SYNOT Games, which showcased a portfolio of more than 180 unique games and innovative retention tools such as PEAK, Prize Drop, and Dream Dial. SYNOT Interactive presented a comprehensive omni-channel solution offering a wide range of products, including an aggregation platform and a new Live Casino platform.

Miroslav Valenta Jr. concluded: “We used the location change of ICE as a symbolic milestone to elevate the presentation of our products to an even higher level. We received a lot of positive feedback not only on our new booth but especially on the introduced product innovations, which makes us very happy. Our teams conducted countless productive meetings, and we secured a number of orders and new collaborations directly at the exhibition. We consider this year’s edition to be the most successful in our history, and we are already looking forward to future events.”