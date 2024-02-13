Swedish trio publish latest responsible gambling data

This was the third joint update from the trio of Swedish operators

Kindred Group, Svenska Spel and ATG have published their latest report.

Sweden.- The trio of ATG, Svenska Spel and Kindred Group have published their responsible gambling data from Sweden for the second half of 2023. The data shows mixed success in contacting players in the six months ending December 31.

The data shows the percentage of players contacted, and the effect of the contact, including how many players reduced their risky problem gambling and how many stopped gambling.

Kindred reported that it contacted 0.5 per cent of its customers in Sweden due to risky gambling behaviour. It says that 78.2 per cent of those contacted reduced their gambling, up from 75.1% in H1. Meanwhile, 78.6 per cent lowered the amount of their average deposit, 2.2 per cent self-excluded for less than six months and 1.6 per cent self-excluded for over six months.

ATG said it contacted 1.5 per cent of its players, down from 1.9 per cent in H1. Some 56.4 per cent of these reduced their gambling, compared to 57.3 per cent of those contacted in H1. Some 59.9 per cent reduced their deposits, 1.5 per cent self-excluded for at least six months and 2.3 per cent for longer.

Svenska Spel said it contacted 1.9 per cent of customers and that, of these, 74.8 per cent reduced their gambling and 49.7 per cent lowered their average deposit. It reported that 9.4 per cent self-excluded for six months and 3.7 per cent for longer.

This was the third joint update since the three operators made the pledge to report on responsible gambling activities in 2022. They submit the report to the Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen every six months.