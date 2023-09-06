Swedish gambling revenue falls slightly in Q2

Q2 revenue was down 1 per cent year-on-year.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has reported that operator revenue in Q2 came in at SEK6.70bn (€562.8m). That’s a drop of 1 per cent year-on-year but up 1.8 per cent from Q1 (SEK6.58bn).

Commercial online gambling and sports betting GGR, including online casino, was SEK4.18bn, down 3.2 per cent year-on-year. GGR from state-owned lottery and slot games was SEK1.4bn, down 1.6 per cent. Revenue from games for public purposes and national lotteries was SEK896m, up 3 per cent, but revenue from Casino Cosmopol land-based casinos fell by 13.1 per cent to SEK126m.

Community games and bingo hall revenue was steady at SEK48m while land-based commercial gaming, and restaurant casinos generated SEK51m, down 12.1 per cent. Spelinspektionen said the number of people on the Spelpaus.se self-exclusion platform rose 1.4 per cent sequentially to 95,000.

Audit of Spelinspektionen

Last month, it was announced that Sweden’s National Audit Office will review the performance of Spelinspektionen. The review of the regulator’s effectiveness comes after the introduction of new regulations this year, including new supplier licences and more enforcement powers for Spelinspektionen to tackle unlicensed operators.

The audit office said that Sweden’s gambling policy is intended to promote the development of a safe gambling market that minimises consumer harms and criminal activity. It intends to evaluate whether Spelinspektionen’s role has met these goals.