Swedish gambling regulator launches campaign targeting young adults

The campaign aims to get young adults to consider the consequences of gambling for money.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has launched a new campaign that aims to make young adults consider the consequences of gambling for money. Targeted at an audience of young adults aged 18 to 25, the campaign’s slogan ‘With your future as a bet’ focuses on the risk in gambling.

The campaign is running across digital channels popular with young adults. A related page on the Spelinspektionen website provides more information about gambling and provides details of where young people can find help. Spelinspektionen is also working with the Public Health Agency and the Swedish Crown Prosecutor on the campaign.

Head of communications Yvonne Hejdenberg said: “Many [young people] come into contact with some form of gambling for money via computer games and apps. Through the campaign, we try to talk about the consequences of unhealthy gambling in an emotional way. We believe that the campaign will also be able to speak to adults, especially parents or relatives of children in the target group.”

Fines against game developers

Last month, Spelinspektionen announced that it had taken action against two developers after finding their games on unlicensed online gambling sites. It has issued warnings and penalty fees to Hacksaw Gaming and Panda Bluemoon.

Hacksaw was fined SEK2.6m (€226,350) and Panda Bluemoon SEK700,000. Spelinspektionen says games made by each operator were found on two unlicensed gambling sites in January.