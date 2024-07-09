Swedish gambling regulator bans Small House B.V

Spelinspektionen says the operator was offering gaming to Swedish players without a licence.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has banned Small House B.V. from supplying its gaming products in Sweden. It said the Curacao-licensed operator had been providing access to its bcgame.top website in Sweden without the required certification.

The regulator noted that the site listed Swedish currency as a payment option and linked to affiliates with promotions in Swedish. It added that no restrictions were in place to prevent Swedish customers from being able to create accounts and play games.

Last week, Spelinspektionen banned Hitz Gaming OÜ from operating in the Swedish igaming market. It said the Estonia-registered operator was targeting Swedish players without a licence via several websites.

The regulator said it conducted a covert investigation and found that wisho.com failed to prevent the registration of an account from Sweden. It also cited the sites winnerz.com, trickz.com and celebrino.com. It said Hitz had promoted its services via Sweden-based affiliate nilslegend.net and has used the local payment service Quickbit and Sweden’s BankID as payment options.