Superbet brings back founder Sacha Dragic as co-CEO

Dragic will serve with CEO Jimmy Maymann.

Romania.- Superbet has announced that its founder Sacha Dragic has returned to serve as co-CEO alongside existing CEO Jimmy Maymann. Dragic founded Superbet in 2008 and stepped down as CEO in 2019 after 10 years in the role. He has been a board member since then.

Maymann became CEO in January, succeeding Johnny Hartnett, who spent five years in the role.

Dragic said: “At Superbet we have always planned many horizons ahead with ambition and I’m pleased to see the progress and speed with which the team have been growing and scaling the business to meet this ambition.”

Maymann said: “It’s clear that Sacha will bring a game-changing impact in returning to the business to help us to move faster to the next phase of our growth. The appointments of Sameen, Andrei and Albert further strengthens our leadership team, enabling us to scale further and quicker.”

The company has also promoted former VP of engineering Sameen Jalal to chief technology officer and VP product and data Andrei Dusu to chief product officer. Meanwhile, Albert Simsensohn has passed from CMO to COO and Romania general manager Adam Lamentowicz has been named chief commercial officer (CCO) for CEE. Eamonn O’Loughlin has been named CCO International.

Superbet is one of the 113 operators to have applied for online gambling licences in Brazil ahead of the closure of the 90-day priority application window on August 20.