Americans to wager estimated $1.39bn on Super Bowl LIX according to AGA

The American Gaming Association highlighted the continued expansion and enthusiasm around the legal sports betting market.

Press release.- The American Gaming Association (AGA) estimates that Americans will wager a record $1.39bn legally on Super Bowl LIX, highlighting the continued expansion and enthusiasm around the legal sports betting market.

Bill Miller, AGA president and CEO, commented:” No single event unites sports fans like the Super Bowl, and that excitement extends to sports betting, with this year’s record legal handle reflecting its widespread appeal. This figure underscores the positive impact of the legal market—from protecting consumers to generating tax revenue that benefits communities across the country—while enhancing the game experience for all.”

Americans’ support for legal sports betting continues to grow. According to the AGA’s 2024 American Attitudes Survey, 75 per cent of Americans support legal sports wagering in their home state, and 90 per cent view sports betting as an acceptable form of entertainment. Since the Supreme Court struck down PASPA in 2018, 38 states and D.C. have launched legal sports betting markets, expanding consumer access to safe, regulated options.

With Super Bowl LIX marking another major milestone in the growth of the legal U.S. sports betting market, the AGA is committed to fostering a thriving legal market that promotes responsible gaming, safeguards consumers, and supports long-term economic growth. As part of this effort, the AGA is once again partnering with New Orleans Saints great, college football analyst and responsible gaming ambassador, Mark Ingram II, at Super Bowl LIX. Mark will appear on Radio Row on behalf of AGA’s Have A Game Plan. Bet Responsibly campaign. He will encourage bettors to bet legally and responsibly on Super Bowl LIX.