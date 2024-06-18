Sportradar’s ORAKO to power Vicca Group’s “new” Zamba sportsbook in Colombia

ORAKO’s technical components receive certification from Colombia’s market regulator.

Press release.- Vicca Group is implementing Sportradar’s all-in-one ORAKO sportsbook to power its sports betting business in Colombia. To deliver a modern wagering experience for customers of its Zamba sportsbook, the South American operator is leveraging ORAKO’s feature-rich and high-performance capabilities that scale in real-time and are optimized for intense data loads around popular betting events.

Driven by Sportradar’s advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, ORAKO’s technical components have been independently certified by Colombia’s market regulator, Gaming Labs International (GLI). This endorsement confirms that the systems powering the refreshed Zamba sportsbook adhere to local licencing and compliance requirements. Further, the GLI certification allows Sportradar to partner with any licenced sports betting business in the Colombian market.

The Zamba sportsbook is underpinned by Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS), a market-leading trading and risk management tool, and features a comprehensive range of pre-match and live betting content from Sportradar’s premium sports partners which include major U.S. leagues including the NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as competitions from global soccer organizations such as CONMEBOL and UEFA.

Jacob Lopez, senior vice president of Managed Sportsbook Services at Sportradar said: “Sportradar is well positioned to further Zamba’s growth ambitions in the dynamic Colombian market. ORAKO provides operators access to Sportradar’s full portfolio of betting products and services, providing them the ability to choose how to set up their sportsbooks. Combined with our team’s deep industry insights and unparalleled expertise, the Vicca Group now has the tools to provide an exciting, best-in-class sports betting experience to their customers.”

Enrique Amorocho, business development manager at ZAMBA said: “We greatly value the state-of-the-art technology and innovation that Sportradar brings to the table via the ORAKO solution. Through our collaboration, we can offer our customers a more advanced and exciting online sports betting experience with an expanded range of sports events and a greater variety of betting markets.”