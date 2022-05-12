Sportradar selected by Australian Ice Hockey league to provide industry-leading technological solutions

Sportradar has announced a new partnership with the Australian Ice Hockey League to deliver a range of advanced technological solutions.

Press release.- The Australian Ice Hockey League (AIHL) today announced a major data and AV distribution rights partnership with Sportradar. Sportradar acquires the worldwide data and audio-visual distribution rights, excluding Australia and New Zealand, through to the end of the 2024 season.

As the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans, Sportradar will deliver a range of advanced technological solutions. One of the main solutions is Connected Stadium, a state-of-the-art automated technology that captures live games and enhances the quality of video production for a more engaging fan experience. The Connected Stadium camera system will be installed in six league venues by 2024, starting with the O’Brien Icehouse in Melbourne. The live feed from the camera system will be used by both local and international broadcasters to help increase viewership and build a larger fanbase for the AIHL.

All eight teams in the AIHL will also be able to use the Synergy coaching and scouting platform, offering full access to videos and detailed analytics to assist with the process of scouting and drafting of players.

Sportradar will also help safeguard the AIHL’s integrity, providing access to the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), its globally leading bet monitoring and match-fixing detection service.

This new relationship increases Sportradar Integrity Services’ portfolio of ice hockey partners to ten different leagues around the world, including the National Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League in North America, and the Champions Hockey League in Europe.

David Edwards, Sportradar’s Director of Sports Media & Sports Partnerships – Oceania, said: “The suite of industry-leading technology solutions that we provide is vital for the AIHL to engage a wider audience and grow the profile and participation in ice hockey, both in Australia and other key regions. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase how our expertise and technological capabilities are used to support sports federations and leagues in this region.”

Peter Hartshorne, Chairman of the AIHL, said: “As we ramp up our efforts to grow the AIHL, with the addition of two more teams over the next three years, we must have the right technological solutions to realise the league’s commercial potential.

“With Sportradar’s track record with some of the world’s largest sports leagues, we are confident that this partnership will yield positive results soon.”