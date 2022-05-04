Sportradar appoints former Fiserv executive Michael Gandolfo as group head, regional sales

Gandolfo’s appointment follows several recent strategic hires by Sportradar from industry-leading technology companies.

Press release.- Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced the appointment of Michael Gandolfo as group head, regional sales. Gandolfo will oversee Sportradar’s North American sales team and report to North America CEO Arne Rees.

Gandolfo joins Sportradar from Fiserv, where he led the company’s Large Financial Institution Sales and Service Team, which is responsible for Fiserv’s top 300 Financial Institutional Clients, representing $3.5 billion in annual revenue and 20% of the company’s annual revenue. He also served as the President of Fiserv’s Client Advisory Board (CAB), a strategic member of Fiserv’s Merger and Acquisitions team, and sat on the boards of multiple Fiserv product and client user groups. As an accomplished sales executive at Fiserv, he held corporate leadership responsibilities and managed a team of more than 125 individuals.

Gandolfo’s appointment follows several recent strategic hires by Sportradar from industry-leading technology companies, such as Fiserv and Bloomberg.

Sportradar North America CEO Arne Rees said: “Michael’s leadership experience in sales at Fiserv will play a critical role at Sportradar as our team continues to grow and mature in a market where media and betting are converging. We have a wide range of products and services, and Michael will be instrumental in maximizing opportunities for our team and our clients.”

Sportradar North America Group Head, Regional Sales, Michael Gandolfo said: “Sportradar is the clear market leader in sports data and technology, and I look forward to working with our outstanding North American sales team to ensure we’re delivering the best cutting-edge products to our new and existing customers. As the company that’s driving the sports industry forward, we have a tremendous opportunity in front of us to reshape how sports content is delivered and consumed by fans.”