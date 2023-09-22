Spanish gambling revenue rises by more than half in Q2

Q2 gross gambling revenue reached €312.6m.

Spain.- The Spanish gambling regulator DGOJ has reported that nationwide gross gambling revenue for the second quarter reached €312.6m. That’s a rise of 55.1 per cent year-on-year and 2.5 per cent against the previous quarter.

Sports betting revenue more than doubled, rising by 118.9 per cent year-on-year to €133.3m. GGR from sports betting was up 2.1 per cent against Q1. Casino remained the highest generator of GGR, accounting for €149.9m, a rise of 27.9 per cent year-on-year and of 4.5 per cent sequentially. Slot machine GGR rose by 29.9 per cent year-on-year and roulette GGR by 8.9 per cent.

Poker GGR was up 27.6 per cent at €25.8m but down 5.8 per cent from Q1. Bingo GGR was up by 5.5 per cent both annually and sequentially at €3.5m. At €140,000, contests GGR was up 1,464.9 per cent year-on-year but down 41.5 per cent sequentially.

Spanish gambling market data

The DGOJ reported that there were 78 gambling licensees active in Q2: 43 offering sports betting, 50 casino, nine poker, three bingo and two contests. The number of monthly average active gaming accounts rose by 11.4 per cent year-on-year to 1,134,993, but the number of new accounts fell 3 per cent to 102,804. The DGOJ reported that player deposits rose by 19.6 per cent year-on-year but were down 2 per cent from Q1. Withdrawals were up 3 per cent year-on-year but down 2.3 per cent sequentially.

Licensees spent €96.6m on marketing, an increase of 3 per cent. Advertising spending was up 7.7 per cent, affiliate spending climbed 56.2 per cent and sponsorship spending rose 225.2 per cent following a drop due to Spain’s ban on gambling sponsorship in La Liga. Spending on promotions was down by 1.7 per cent.

Earlier this month, the DGOJ opened a consultation on the Spanish government’s new “Royal Decree on Responsible Gaming Environments”. The legislation seeks to continue Spain’s imposition of tighter rules for the gambling sector, introducing deposit limits and other measures.

The legislation proposed by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and approved in March outlines a cross-operator system of deposit limits for online gambling and a centralised monitoring system that will track player activity across licensed operators in order to make the limits enforceable.