SOFTSWISS Sportsbook wins innovative E-sports poduct at SPiCE South Asia 2024

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announces the triumph of its Sportsbook at the SPiCE South Asia Eventus Awards 2024. The solution clinched the Innovative E-sports Product of the Year title.

The SPiCE South Asia Eventus Awards brought together industry leaders to celebrate excellence and innovation within the gaming landscape in India and Sri Lanka. This year, the event focused on regulatory updates, regional gaming trends, and best practices. The Innovative E-sports Product of the Year award honours the most innovative product that has significantly impacted the esports community.

This accolade solidifies the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook position as a reliable sports betting software platform with a gamification focus, which can be seamlessly integrated with any existing casino platform on the market. It celebrates the product’s unique and innovative features that enhance the overall esports experience for players, fans, and industry professionals.

Last year, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team observed a significant rise in esports. This category became one of the top four most favoured sports by Bet Count, with Counter-Strike leading the pack.

The award is a prominent edition to the product success story, including its recent achievements:

Obtaining the GLI-33 certificate and MGA licence

Partnership with the Sportradar Integrity Exchange for real-time monitoring and detection of suspicious betting behaviour

Integration with the Game Aggregator and the Jackpot Aggregator via a single API for more gamification and jackpot opportunities

Improvement of iFrame Authentication and Deposit Forms for third-party clients.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, expresses his delight: “We are incredibly proud to achieve the ‘Innovative Esports Product of the Year’ title.

“This recognition reflects the tireless efforts and dedication of the entire team, who strive to understand player needs, develop our product, and deploy creative approaches in our solutions to keep pace with the dynamic world of igaming and esports in particular.

“I want to extend our gratitude to our reliable partner, Oddin.gg, for their invaluable collaboration, which played a significant role in this achievement. This award is a powerful motivator for us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional experiences for players worldwide.”