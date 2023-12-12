Esports ranks fourth in betting trends: SOFTSWISS Sportsbook 2023 results

The realm of cybersports exhibited a steady rise, climbing from the 7th position in 2021 to the 4th in 2023.

The product team has summarised the 2023 results and compared them with those of the previous two years.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, a modern sports betting platform, has celebrated its third anniversary and has shared industry analytics insights. The product team has summarised the 2023 results and compared them with those of the previous two years.

The regular sports did not bring any surprises. Three years in a row, the top 3 sports by bets remain unchanged:

Football

Tennis

Basketball

In contrast, the realm of cybersports exhibited a steady rise, climbing from the 7th position in 2021 to the 4th in 2023. Notably, Counter-Strike stood out, claiming the 6th position among the top 10 disciplines by the number of bets.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, commented: “The strengthening of cybersports cannot go unnoticed. With the increasing integration of computer technology into our daily lives, this trend will only intensify. That is why, at the beginning of 2022, we started working with a dedicated cybersport data provider – Oddin.gg, and in August 2022 we signed a partnership with Konstantin Leniniw Sivko, a Counter-Strike commentator. I am optimistic that cybersport betting will continue to grow in popularity, and I suggest that our partners focus on working in this area.”

Another notable trend in the sports betting landscape highlighted by the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team is the consistent growth in bets made from mobile devices. In 2023, 80% of bets were placed via mobile versus 70% in 2022 and 68% in 2021. This trend solidifies as players increasingly opt for the convenience of mobile devices, especially in live betting scenarios. More importantly, it was mobile devices that contributed 92% to the operators’ GGR.

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team is proactively focused on increasing the proportion of combo bets, acknowledging their potential to drive partners’ profitability. These bets hold particular favour for operators, as they bring higher margins and less frequent wins for betters. According to the statistics, the share of combo bets increased from 20% in 2021 to 45% in 2023. This growth directly correlates with the intensified promotion of combo betting through bonus offers and the recent partnership with a new data provider, which expands the range of events available to players.

Alexander Kamenetskyi added: “The key driver of the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook’s success lies in our dedication to forging new connections with operators, resulting in a significant upswing in the number of bets, turnover and GGR. Over the last year, we have increased the turnover by 351%, GGR by 451%, and the number of bets by 558%. The sustained growth from year to year is a testament to my colleagues’ dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to innovation. I sincerely thank the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team for their outstanding contribution.”

This year, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook received the GLI-33 certification and MGA B2B licence, a pivotal milestone that opened doors for the platform to enter new regulated markets.