SOFTSWISS releases 2025 edition of “igaming in Brazil Market Research”

This guide offers a detailed overview of the newly regulated Brazilian market.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has released a new edition of the “igaming in Brazil Market Research”, offering a detailed overview of the newly regulated Brazilian market in 2025. This guide provides operators with insights into licensing, regulatory compliance, and market trends as Brazil enters a new era of online gaming.

Brazil, the largest country in South America, has solidified its position as a high-potential igaming market. With a population of over 218 million and a GDP of $2.33tn, the country is one of the fastest-growing economies globally. Digital adoption is also soaring, with over 86 per cent of Brazilians actively using the internet and mobile penetration exceeding 97 per cent.

Following the official launch of full igaming regulation in January 2025, the market is expected to grow significantly, with projections estimating its value at $10bn by 2029. To ensure sustainable industry development, the regulating body implemented strict compliance measures, player protection policies, and structured licensing frameworks.

The regulatory landscape in Brazil has undergone a substantial transformation, culminating in the enforcement of Law No. 14.790 in 2023, which formalised the market, and the establishment of the Secretariat of Prizes and Bets (SPA/MF) in 2024. From 1 January 2025, only licensed operators can legally provide online gaming and betting services.

Dario Leiman, head of business development in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, commented on the early months following the regulatory changes: “The regulation of Brazil’s igaming market has been one of the most significant industry milestones in recent years. While the new framework provides stability and legal clarity, operators must navigate a highly regulated environment with rigorous compliance requirements. The first months of 2025 have already highlighted key challenges, such as taxation structures and licensing complexities. However, such strict regulation also provides opportunities for well-prepared businesses to establish a strong presence in this market.”

The igaming in Brazil Market Research is a vital resource for businesses looking to enter or expand in the regulated market. The report provides an explicit breakdown of the following critical aspects:

Local ownership requirements, licensing processes and tax structures, including specific сosts and rates. Security and data protection: Mandatory measures like ISO 27001 certification, “bet.br” domain registration, and storing data within Brazil.

Preferences in online casino and sports betting, including game types and betting habits. Localisation strategies: The importance of Brazilian Portuguese interfaces, mobile-first gaming, and local payment solutions such as PIX.

As Brazil’s regulated igaming market matures, operators must remain agile in adapting to legal developments and consumer expectations. With its extensive market knowledge and robust solutions, SOFTSWISS continues to help industry players achieve sustainable growth in the region.

Notably, Rubens Barrichello, non-executive director for Latin America at SOFTSWISS, was actively involved in the research re-launch process. Leveraging his deep understanding of Brazilian consumer behaviour and his experience in fostering local partnerships, Rubens provided valuable insights into market localisation strategies and player engagement approaches, helping to ensure the report reflects the unique cultural and technological landscape of Brazil.