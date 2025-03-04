SOFTSWISS promotes Dario Leiman to head of business development in Latin America

In his new role, he will oversee the development of business strategies to enhance SOFTSWISS’ market position in the region.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced the promotion of Dario Leiman from regional business development manager to head of business development in Latin America.

SOFTSWISS has been actively focusing on building a solid foundation in Latin America since early 2024. As regional business development manager, Dario successfully established key partnerships that helped the company become a prominent player in the region. His efforts secured certifications for the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator in Brazil and the Game Aggregator in both Brazil and Peru. These milestones underscore the company’s commitment to meeting local regulatory requirements.

Rubens Barrichello, non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, commented: “SOFTSWISS has assembled one of the strongest teams of professionals for such a crucial market as Latin America. Dario’s promotion ensures we have the right expertise to guide our expansion here. I’m looking forward to seeing how the region will continue to grow under his leadership.”

In his new role, Dario Leiman will oversee the development of business strategies to enhance SOFTSWISS’ market position in the region. This includes building new and nurturing existing partnerships and implementing the latest tech innovations that meet operators’ and players’ needs.

Dario Leiman shared: “I am truly honoured to take on this role. Our recent certifications in Brazil and Peru have opened up incredible prospects for local and international operators. I’ll do my best to ensure that SOFTSWISS continues to deliver best-in-class solutions tailored to the unique gaming landscape of Latin America.”