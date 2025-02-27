Eduardo Barrichello teams up with SOFTSWISS for 2025 World Endurance Championship

This partnership continues the company´s ongoing collaboration with the Barrichello family.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announces its partnership with rising motorsport talent Eduardo (Dudu) Barrichello for the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC). Barrichello, part of the Racing Spirit of Leman team, will drive an Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo.

This partnership continues SOFTSWISS’ ongoing collaboration with the Barrichello family, which began with last year’s appointment of F1 legend Rubens Barrichello as the company’s Non-Executive Director in Latin America. Now, SOFTSWISS supports the next generation of racing talent by sponsoring Eduardo for the challenging series of endurance events.



Valentina Bagniya, CMO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “Whether on the track or in the world of technology, success is driven by speed, precision, and teamwork. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Eduardo Barrichello in the WEC. Building on our cooperation with Rubens Barrichello, we’re now backing a promising new racer who embodies the same competitive spirit. We can’t wait to see Eduardo take on some of the world’s most iconic tracks, and we look forward to cheering him on as he pursues success in this prestigious championship.”

The SOFTSWISS brand will be showcased on Eduardo’s suit, cap, and the car itself. Eduardo Barrichello adds: “Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship demands total concentration, strategic thinking, and a strong team around you. I’m really excited to represent SOFTSWISS, a company which shares the same mindset in the world of technology solutions. It’s an honour to continue the Barrichello legacy in motorsport while forging my own path with this incredible partner on board.”

The FIA World Endurance Championship is a globally recognised motorsport competition that tests the limits of both drivers and cars. The WEC’s calendar includes events on legendary circuits across the globe – none more prestigious than the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world’s oldest active endurance race. Held annually since 1923, it’s a pinnacle of endurance racing, drawing top drivers and elite teams from around the world.

The WEC season kicks off on February 28 and features eight iconic events, including, among others, the Rolex 6 Hours of São Paulo and the 6 Hours of Fuji.