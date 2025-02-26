Vitali Matsukevich: “Safer gambling builds trust and long-term player relationships”

Vitali Matsukevich, Chief Operating Officer at SOFTSWISS at SOFTSWISS, talks about the company’s flagship product, the Casino Platform, on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of its launch.

Exclusive interview.- SOFTSWISS recently celebrated the 12th anniversary of its flagship product, the Casino Platform. In 2024, the platform saw a 44 per cent increase in GGR, expanded its global presence and won several industry awards.

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Vitali Matsukevich, Chief Operating Officer at SOFTSWISS, explains how the company is consolidating its position to become a leader in the igaming industry.

SOFTSWISS recently celebrated the 12th anniversary of its flagship product – the Casino Platform. Tell us more about its recent achievements.

In 2024, we saw a 44 per cent year-on-year increase in the Casino Platform’s GGR, alongside a 23.7 per cent rise in the number of brands it powers. Expanding globally, we secured certification in South Africa and now the Casino Platform operates in multiple regulated markets. To support this growth, the team has expanded to over 400 professionals working across 19 countries.

We’ve been honoured with seven industry awards during the past few years, including Best Platform Provider. The Casino Platform continuously enhances player engagement with features like the Product Store, Player Chat, Scratch Cards, and Casino Stories, reinforcing its leadership in the igaming industry.

According to the latest Kantar survey, a leading global analytics agency, the Casino Platform received a satisfaction score of 7.4 out of 10, while customer support earned an even higher rating of 7.8, marking a 0.5-point increase from 2022.

Based on the latest Kantar survey, what key characteristics do operators prioritise in a casino platform, and how does SOFTSWISS address these needs?

According to igaming operators, the five most essential characteristics of casino platform software are flexibility in back-office settings, robust infrastructure monitoring and fault tolerance, comprehensive marketing and statistical reports, a highly adaptable CRM system, and support for various payment systems. Over 80 per cent of respondents emphasised the importance of flexibility, customisation, and a diverse feature set, not only in casino platforms but also across payment solutions, affiliate marketing, and gamification.

SOFTSWISS stands out in meeting these expectations by offering a platform that ensures functional adaptability, and seamless business scalability. Operators value the Casino Platform team’s efficiency in resolving technical issues, transparent processes, and a collaborative approach that accommodates their unique business needs. Continuously refining our technology and services, we equip operators with the tools they need to grow their revenue, stay ahead of the competition, and run their businesses smoothly. We make sure they have a stable, adaptable, and cutting-edge platform to succeed.

“Operators value the Casino Platform team’s efficiency in resolving technical issues, transparent processes, and a collaborative approach that accommodates their unique business needs.” Vitali Matsukevich, Chief Operating Officer at SOFTSWISS.

Based on your experience, how should operators decide between in-house and outsourced customer support?

The decision between in-house and outsourced customer support depends on an operator’s priorities, budget, and long-term strategy. Managing support in-house gives companies greater control, ensures alignment with their values, and fosters deep product expertise, leading to more personalised and effective customer interactions. However, it requires significant investment in hiring, training, and infrastructure, making it a resource-intensive choice.

On the other hand, outsourcing can cut costs by nearly half, while also giving businesses the flexibility to scale support up or down based on demand. It also frees up internal resources to focus on core business areas. However, it may come at the cost of less direct oversight and a potentially less personal touch.

A hybrid model can offer the best of both worlds, keeping control over key aspects of customer service while using external expertise for efficiency. Ultimately, operators should assess their growth plans, budget constraints, and service quality expectations to determine the best approach.

What distinguishes SOFTSWISS Managed Services in the igaming industry?

What sets SOFTSWISS Managed Services apart is a comprehensive, in-house approach to igaming support. We offer a comprehensive suite of solutions to enhance player experience and operational efficiency. Our teams specialise in supporting our Casino and Sportsbook platforms, ensuring seamless player interactions and smooth day-to-day operations.

The First-Line Support team handles player inquiries through live chat and email, performs KYC checks, processes payouts, and even recommends games and promotions. The Anti-Fraud team works proactively to detect and prevent fraudulent activities related to payments, gameplay, bonuses, and verification procedures.

Additionally, SOFTSWISS provides dedicated VIP Player Support, that ensures a personalised approach to high-value customers to foster loyalty and engagement. Player Retention and Reactivation teams help operators maintain active user bases and bring back inactive players through targeted campaigns. Content Management services keep platforms fresh, engaging, and aligned with player preferences.

“What sets SOFTSWISS Managed Services apart is a comprehensive, in-house approach to igaming support.” Vitali Matsukevich, Chief Operating Officer at SOFTSWISS.

By offering these services, SOFTSWISS empowers operators to deliver seamless and engaging player experience, while also boosting financial performance and strengthening security. What are the most effective strategies for enhancing player loyalty and engagement in igaming?

Personalisation is key for retention. AI-driven analytics enable operators to tailor promotions and offers based on player behaviour, creating a more engaging and customised experience. VIP loyalty programs further strengthen retention by rewarding high-value players with exclusive perks, premium content, and dedicated support, fostering a sense of appreciation and long-term commitment. Another key factor is a strong focus on responsible gaming. Giving players the tools to set deposit and session limits or self-exclude promotes safer gambling and builds trust and long-term player relationships. When players know they’re in control, they feel more confident staying with a brand. Social features also play a big role. In-game chats and community-driven interactions create a sense of belonging, making gaming more than just playing – it becomes an experience players want to return to.

Additionally, hassle-free payments make a huge difference in keeping players happy. Fast transactions and a wide range of payment options, like digital wallets and cryptocurrencies, mean players can deposit and withdraw money easily, without frustration or delays. When payments are seamless, players can focus on enjoying the game rather than worrying about how to access their funds. By combining these strategies, operators can build stronger player loyalty while creating a gaming experience that feels safe, seamless, and truly enjoyable.