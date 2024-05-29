SOFTSWISS: Prime Network Jackpot nears €500,000

After the success of the first network campaign, the Jackpot Aggregator launched its second round.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a solution designed to enhance player engagement and retention, has announced that the Prime Network Jackpot is edging closer to €500,000, ready to be claimed at any time.

After the success of the first network campaign, the Jackpot Aggregator launched its second round. With an initial fund of €300,000, the progressive jackpot pool quickly exceeded €490,000 and continues to grow.

According to the firm, operators find this mechanic appealing as rewards are distributed from a shared pool, rather than being exclusive to a single brand. Additionally, it stated that the Prime Network Jackpot offers a significantly higher amount than typical branded jackpots. This can attract more players and provide participating casinos with an additional opportunity to retain their player base.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, said: “This summer, we anticipate an unforgettable prize strike. The first campaign concluded with a prize of 244,742.34 euro, while the second campaign is poised to award a substantially larger amount. We are eager to see who the lucky winner will be.

“We aim to expand the capabilities of our online campaigns to provide players with a more thrilling experience and the opportunity for life-changing wins. Unlike other jackpots, the reward is paid in full and promptly rather than in instalments. We have seen promising results from this networked approach and are committed to building on this success.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s clients can easily and quickly set up and launch not only their branded jackpot campaigns but also join the network jackpot, enhancing player engagement and increasing potential winnings.

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, new clients of the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, Game Aggregator, and Sportsbook have the exclusive opportunity to explore the Jackpot Aggregator options as bonuses, available for free or at discounted rates.