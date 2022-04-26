SOFTSWISS Managed Services now offer Content Management for its clients

The Content Management team is focused on providing full content support for online casino brands.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS Managed Services is pleased to announce the launch of a new service – Content Management. The new team is focused on providing full content support for online casino brands from scratch. It optimises and accelerates the setup of projects operating on the SOFTSWISS platform and covers ongoing content management for online casinos.

The Content Management service is now available in English and offers two types of service: Pre-launch Services and Ongoing Content Management. Within Pre-launch Services, managers assist clients in preparing all the content before the project is launched. In particular, managers help sort games by subject and type, customise locales, create texts and visuals and publish information on the website. All content is made according to the requirements and needs of the clients and their players.

At the same time, Ongoing Content Management provides content support for launched projects. In this case, the Content Management team is responsible for publishing new game releases and preparing content tournaments, and bonuses for holiday or thematic promo campaigns. This service is another tool that helps in brand promotion, as high-quality content directly affects the player activity and, accordingly, the results of marketing campaigns.

“We have noticed that our clients are interested in cooperation, and our experience allows us to provide such services at a high level. Our team includes content managers, designers, and operations managers. This full-fledged service covers all the needs of content preparation for online casinos,” noted Alena Pratasevich, Content Management Team Lead.

“It’s one of our key goals to improve the level of services we provide. Therefore we are constantly looking for new tools to meet the requirements and needs of our clients. The content management team is the latest addition to Managed Services which is already in demand with our partners,” added Artyom Rudakov, Deputy Head of B2C.

Earlier this year, SOFTSWISS Managed Services expanded its structure and introduced the Player Reactivation service.

