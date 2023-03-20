SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid Donate $50k to Support Turkey

SOFTSWISS participates in several campaigns and initiatives all over the world .

The donation was made to help survivors rebuild their lives and get access to basic necessities.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid, a crypto payment processing provider, have donated $50,000 to deliver aid to the people affected by the recent disaster in Turkey.

Nurullah Yildiz, a SOFTSWISS representative, who visited the earthquake-affected territory in Turkey, notes: “When we were in the disaster area, we saw towns lying in ruins. It was devastating. We contacted the survivors to find out what they needed most and how we could help.”

The SOFTSWISS and CoinsPaid teams procured container houses and got them transferred to the survivors. They also helped people, especially families in urgent need and those who have disabled children or lost their relatives, get food and clean water.

Ivan Montik, Founder of SOFTSWISS, says: “We have the opportunity to support people in need. It is terrible what happened in Turkey and what is happening in Ukraine. People shouldn’t face this, but life always shows us that nobody is protected here, so we chose to help those who need it.”

SOFTSWISS participates in several campaigns and initiatives all over the world to support people going through tough times. Since the start of the massive Russian invasion in Ukraine, SOFTSWISS has been actively helping Ukrainian people, having donated over €1m so far. The support for Turkey is a continuation of the ongoing commitment to this cause.