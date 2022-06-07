Skywind Holdings buys UK-based Intouch Games Group

The igaming content provider will continue its expansion in the UK market with the new acquisition.

UK.- The Isle of Man-based igaming provider Skywind Holdings has agreed a new deal to expand its B2C presence in the UK. The company will acquire West Midlands-based Intouch Games Group.

It’s the latest in a series of international B2C acquisitions for Skywind Holdings as it aims to expand beyond North America. It reached deals to enter Romania and Colombia last year. The company described Intouch’s offerings as a natural fit for its portfolio and said they would contribute to its strategy to introduce its own content in the UK.

Founded by industry veterans in 2012, Skywind Group has a portfolio of slot games, live dealer, engagement tools and sports. It has 300 casino games including video slots, branded-video slots, arcade and table games.

Intouch was founded in 2001 and has eight casino brands, including mFortune, Jammy Monkey and Mr Spin. It has 500 employees in the UK, Cyprus, Romania, Vietnam and Taiwan.

Last August, former Skywind managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz was named chief executive of Delasport, which in February this year gained an MGA B2B licence to offer sports betting and casino products.

Last year, Delasport gained a licence in Romania to provide its managed services to B2C operators.

Andreas Ternström departs Scout Gaming Group

Andreas Ternström has stepped down as CEO and president of fantasy gaming provider Scout Gaming Group after six years in the role. Chief financial officer Niklas Jönsson will step in as acting CEO until a permanent replacement is found. In March, Ternström had announced a cost review due to slow growth and increased expenses.